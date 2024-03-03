Abhishek likely to launch two-month campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Following the Brigade rally on March 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary is scheduled to kick off a series of public meetings ahead of Lok Sabha elections from March 14.

Abhishek Banerjee is likely to launch a two-month campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls with the tagline ‘Zamindari Hatao, Bangla Bachao’ (Remove zamindari, save Bengal). It was learnt that the first meeting is scheduled to be held on March 14 in Jalpaiguri, after which it will be held in

West Midnapore’s Narayangarh on March 16.

The next meeting will be held at the Gangarampur Stadium in South Dinajpur on March 18. On March 20, Abhishek will address a public meeting at Basirhat and then in East Burdwan on March 22.

These meetings, termed as “Jana Garjon Sabhas’ will bring together all beneficiaries who were deprived of benefits under Central government schemes, especially wages under MGNREGA scheme and houses under PM Awas Yojana.

Sources said that party chairperson Mamata Banerjee is planning to use Abhishek to launch a campaign akin to the Nabajowar rally that was conducted ahead of the panchayat election in the state. It was learnt that the “overwhelming footfall” at his rallies proved that people are being able to connect with him, said party sources. At a recent event in Maheshtala, Abhishek said that during his Nabajowar rally he came across lakhs of people in rural Bengal who conveyed to him their grievances relating to lack of wages, shelters, and poor conditions of rural roads due to Centre’s fund blockade under various schemes including MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. It was Abhishek who also led the first delegation of MPs, MLAs and deprived beneficiaries of Bengal to Delhi to protest at Krishi Bhavan. However, the party is yet to officially announce its plans and draw up a blueprint.

Further, the party also has plans to use Abhishek outside Bengal in states such as Assam and Meghalaya where TMC has its organisation and is planning to field candidates. The party units in these two places are learnt to have requested for the presence of Mamata and Abhishek for campaigns.