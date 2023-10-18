Abhishek gifts clothes to people of his constituency, highlights dev works

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee distributed gifts for the second consecutive day in his Diamond Harbour (DH) Lok Sabha constituency while also attending a soccer match with Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho.



People of Maheshtala on Tuesday witnessed a spectacular view as they got glimpses of Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho who took part in a friendly match between DHFC and Sreebhumi Sporting Club.

Ronaldinho was felicitated at Bata Stadium in the presence of Abhishek.

Banerjee, while distributing clothes at Batanagar Amantran Club ground in Maheshtala, said: “I had promised our block and town leaders that I would hold events in each Assembly segment of Diamond Harbour and present gifts to our people as an elected representative. I wanted to begin my festivities by sharing gifts with our people. From next year, we will reach the gifts to your doorsteps with the help of our volunteers. The clothes being presented here are not a donation but a gift from my side. I request you to accept it,” Banerjee said.

He further stated: “When we can run 21 community kitchens during the pandemic and deliver food to 3 lakh families through our volunteers and supporters, we can also send our gifts to the people. Maheshtala has always been the host of the closing ceremony of the MP Cup. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people spread rumours that the ceremony led to an increase in infection rate. We created a record by conducting 50,000 Covid tests on a single day in Diamond Harbour constituency. The percentage of Covid-affected people was reduced to 2 per cent from 12 per cent in 7 days. The much-discussed Diamond Harbour model had set an example across the country.”

Abhishek highlighted: “In the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency, more than Rs 250 crore was spent on the recent construction of a flyover. When I inaugurated the Charial Bridge earlier this year, I announced that the state government had allocated Rs 52 crore for the renovation and development of the 7-km long Budge Budge Trunk Road. The work is currently underway and one side will be completed in the next 10 days. The other side should be done in 2-3 months,” he said.

Banerjee added: “People told me that despite a flyover, many in Maheshtala use the roads below and this is why a road repair work is urgent. For health infrastructure, the municipality ensured a hospital at the cost of Rs 70 crore, named after former MLA Kasturi Das. Multiple water projects are underway. KMDA has already started to construct a massive water treatment plant which in future shall benefit the people.”

“The state government has planned an apparel hub at Nungi at the cost of Rs 32,000 crore to boost the garment industry. After being elected in 2014, I have been presenting report cards – Nishobdo Biplob – every year showcasing the work done for the people in this constituency with the help of the state government. No other MP from the country shares his or her report card in such detail every year.”