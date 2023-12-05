Abhishek calls for coordination & unity between INDIA bloc parties

Kolkata: Following the announcement of Assembly election results of four states, out of which the BJP has bagged three, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has given an urgent call for unity and close coordination between the Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



Abhishek, while addressing the media at the Kolkata airport, refused to believe that the Assembly election results will in any way affect the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He reasoned that when the BJP lost in multiple state elections in 2018, they had claimed that the results will not affect the 2019 parliamentary elections. “If we go by their logic, then even this election result (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh) should not affect the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections,” he remarked.

Abhishek asserted that it is about time that the Opposition parties under the INDIA bloc work in close coordination. “We are indeed running short of time. So, it will be better if we (INDIA bloc) work constructively together,” he said. The Trinamool MP also opined that those who got defeated in this election “should take lessons and fix the gaps. They should work for the people together. The future of all parties will be decided by the people and not by any leader or a party.”

With the Congress losing the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, TMC has termed the results as “failure of Congress” rather than a victory of the BJP. Abhishek, however, refused to squarely put the blame on Congress. Instead, he said: “I don’t want to blame anyone but I will say that many Congress Pradesh and state leaders are suffering from complacency and pride. They are not giving opportunities to the deserving and are striving to stay in the limelight.”

He opined: “The drawback of Congress is that the deserving workers were not given a chance to work and the competent ones were sidelined. They should have fixed their internal strife before the elections. They lost by a margin of 2 per cent in Rajasthan. Power cannot be centralised forever. This is applicable to any party - BJP, Congress or CPI(M).” Abhishek remarked that TMC took lessons from the Sagardighi bypolls which did not yield good results for his party and subsequently fielded candidates of the people’s choice during the panchayat elections.

Asked whether the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in January may tilt the votes in favour of the BJP in parliamentary elections, Abhishek said: “Those who use religion as a weapon are politically bankrupt. This kind of politics will not work in the long term.”

Abhishek also confirmed that he will be attending the Winter session of the Parliament. “The Winter Session has begun and I will be going to Delhi next week,” he said.