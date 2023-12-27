991 motorists prosecuted in 2 days in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested 613 persons on Christmas Eve and Christmas day across the city for disorderly conduct.



Police also prosecuted 991 motorists in two days. As many as 192 persons were held for drunken driving.

According to sources, since Sunday evening, Kolkata Police had deputed Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) personnel along with all women winners and Shakti teams to patrol across the city and keep a strict vigil on the crowded places.

Also, traffic police personnel were directed to conduct raids across the night to put a leash on errant bikers and drivers. During the special drive, since Sunday evening, a total of 325 persons have been arrested. During the night-long raid by traffic police, 84 motorcyclists were prosecuted for triple carrying while 131 persons have been prosecuted for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets. Also, 89 persons were detained for driving in drunk conditions. These apart, 93 motorists were prosecuted for rash and negligent driving.

On Christmas day, 288 persons were arrested for disorderly conduct. Also, during the special naka checking across the city, 532 motorists were prosecuted, including 108 motorists, for rash and negligent driving.

Moreover, 291 two-wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets. This apart, 103 motorists were held for driving in a drunk condition while 30 more were prosecuted for other traffic rule violations.

As per the figure given by the police, the number of drunken driving cases has increased on Christmas day compared to Christmas Eve.

The traffic guards have been directed from the Lalbazar to conduct the naka checking throughout the night across the city stringently.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 road accidents took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas day across the city, including one fatal accident. At least 12 persons were injured in the accidents and were admitted to several hospitals in the city.

According to police reports, in almost all the accidents two-wheelers are involved. Among the 12 accidents seven of them had taken place after evening till late night. Police also found that in the case of the accidents involving two-wheelers, the riders or the pillion riders were not wearing helmets.