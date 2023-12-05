9 held for appearing on behalf of actual candidates

Kolkata: Nine youths, including two women were arrested on Sunday and Monday for allegedly trying to sit in the Kolkata Police Lady Constable and Constable recruitment examination on behalf of actual candidates.

According to sources, on Sunday before entering the examination hall, the examinees went through a multi-layer checking process.

During the process at the Maulana Azad College on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, two women were detected as their fingerprints did not match with the ones in the database. Accordingly, the venue in-charge informed the police. The women were detained and taken to the New Market Police Station. Later a complaint was lodged following which they were arrested. The arrested duo was produced at the Bankshall Court on Monday and have been remanded to police custody till December 11.

This apart, a youth was arrested by the cops of Bhowanipore Police Station for allegedly trying to appear on behalf of an examinee. The imposter was spotted while checking the admit card.

Also, six persons were arrested in Ballygunge Police Station on the same allegations.