8 IPS officers reshuffled

In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the posting of eight officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Kolkata has been changed.

Sankha Subhra Chakrabarty who was the Jt. CP, Crime in Kolkata Police has been posted as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Sudeep Sarkar who was the DIG of Malda Range has been made the DIG, Personnel in the state police. Prasun Bandopadhyay, the DIG of Raiganj range has been given the additional charge of DIG, Malda Range. Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam who was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD) has been made the DIG, Provisioning with Headquarter in Kurseong.

Apart from this, Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi who was the Inspector General (IG) of Jalpaiguri range has been made the IG of CID. Also, the IG of North Bengal Region, Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been transferred to the post of IG, CID. David Ivan Lepcha who was the Special Superintendent, CID having headquarters in Siliguri has been made the Commandant of the State Armed Police, 4th battalion. Shiba Prasad Patra, who was the CO of SAP, 4th battalion will replace Lepcha.