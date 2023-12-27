4th edition of Indo-British Heritage Cup wraps up

Kolkata: The Eden Gardens witnessed a spectacular clash as the reigning champions, ‘India in UK,’ faced off against the formidable challengers, ‘UK in India,’ in the much-anticipated 4th edition of the Indo British Heritage Cup. The echoes of cheers resonated through the hallowed grounds as the teams battled for supremacy in this iconic cultural exchange through sports. The match was a nail-biter from start to finish, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.



In the fiercely contested match, ‘UK in India’ secured a triumphant win over the reigning champions, ‘India in the UK’. The pivotal moment came as Timon Basu exhibited a scintillating innings, propelling ‘UK in India’ to a challenging total of 185.

Despite a commendable effort from Judhajit Mukherjee, Jishnu Chatterjee and Ankit Aditya representing ‘India in the UK’, their endeavours fell short. Ravi and Timon, with their strategic prowess, managed to put brakes on the chase, resulting in ‘India in the UK’ finishing 15 runs shy of victory. As a testament to his outstanding performance, Timon Basu was adjudged the Man of the Match, sealing a memorable victory for ‘UK in India’.

Acclaimed director Srijit Mukherji, a recipient of the National Award, showcased exceptional skills behind the stumps for ‘India in the UK’.

Koushik Chatterjee, Trustee of the Bengal Heritage Foundation, expressed his delight at the success of the event, stating: “The Indo British Heritage Cup serves as a unique platform for fostering cultural bonds and celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations.”

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, said: “I am delighted that we are bringing in partners from both India and the UK to forge deeper connections through the shared passion of cricket. It’s a delight to be in the iconic Eden Gardens to see our teams play the game and bond.”

Subrata Paul, president, Indo British Scholars’ Association, added: “I am delighted to be partnering with — BHF, BDHC, BC — in joining hands for the fourth edition of Indo-British Heritage Cup cricket match at Eden Gardens. This activity is one of the ways by which IBSA connects with the wider UK alumni community in Kolkata through the love of sports.”

Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director British Council, East and Northeast India, stated: “I am delighted that this fabulous Living Bridge narrative seeded by the British Council now finds one of its finest expressions in this annual cricket match

at Eden Gardens.”