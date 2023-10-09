40-yr-old woman dies of dengue

Kolkata: A day after three people reportedly died of dengue in the state, a 40-year-old woman fell victim to dengue on Saturday. The deceased Seema Biswas, a resident of Bongaon in North 24-Parganas was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after she tested positive for dengue. Her health deteriorated a couple of days ago. The patient was put under ventilation support.



Over 37000 dengue cases have been reported this season in Bengal so far.

On Friday, two dengue deaths were reported from South 24-Parganas’ Bhangar. In two separate incidents two more died in South 24-Parganas. Fatema Bibi (56), a resident of Bhangar died of dengue on Friday morning. Another victim, Sanjoy Roy, also a resident of Bhangar died of dengue. Both these patients were put under ventilation support on Thursday. They were brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The state has already given instructions to conduct intensive cleaning at all the hotspots and all the state and Central government institutions have been asked to conduct proper cleaning. North 24-Parganas, Kolkata and Murshidabad have registered the highest number of dengue cases so far with North 24-Parganas being the worst hit.