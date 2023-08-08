4 teachers who got jobs against money sent to 14 days judicial custody by Special CBI Court

Kolkata: Four teachers from Murshidabad, who allegedly got jobs as primary teachers, were arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Alipore.



Earlier, magistrate of Special CBI Court, Alipore, Arpan Chatterjee had summoned the four teachers who allegedly gave money and got jobs in exchange.

In the chargesheet filed by the CBI earlier, the names of these four teachers were mentioned as witnesses. However, in the last hearing, the magistrate summoned these four teachers as accused persons and directed them to appear physically and subsequently, on Monday, the four teachers appeared at the court and appealed for bail.

While hearing, the magistrate mentioned that neither Partha Chatterjee nor Kuntal Ghosh had approached the teachers, but that the teachers had approached them (Partha and Kuntal) for jobs against money. Later, the bail petitions of the teachers were rejected and they were sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in another development on Monday, the Calcutta High Court granted bail to Manik Bhattacharya’s wife Shatarupa.

However, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the bail petition and urged not to grant bail to Shatarupa and requested for a custody trial, but Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked why the Central agency was seeking her custody trial when no evidence was found against her.

Replying to the question, ED lawyer Firoz Edulji said that Shatarupa had gone on many foreign tours using the money taken from job seekers. However, Justice Ghosh later granted bail to Shatarupa as he was not satisfied with the ED’s argument.

Shatarupa was granted bail against a bond worth Rs 1 lakh and she was also directed to submit her passport.

This apart, on Monday, former Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee was produced at the Alipore Court, where he again appealed for bail, which was subsequently rejected. While leaving the court, Chatterjee claimed that he was innocent and not involved in the recruitment process at all.