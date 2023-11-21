4 held from Tarapith in Maniktala car mechanic death case

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested by the cops of Maniktala Police Station late on Sunday



night for allegedly assaulting a car mechanic who subsequently died due to a

brain haemorrhage on November 14.

The four accused persons were picked by the cops from a lodge in Tarapith where they were hiding for the past few days.

Anil Rajak (47) was assaulted by two persons on November 14 as he had protested against gambling in front of his garage.

When Rajak’s colleagues and some local shopkeepers resisted, the accused person fled. Rajak was made to sit in the garage and was sent home after he felt better.

On Wednesday morning, Rajak started experiencing unbearable pain in his abdomen and was rushed to R G Kar Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During an autopsy of Rajak’s body, a brain haemorrhage was spotted. After the preliminary report was received the family members were informed and the complaint was lodged.

Based on the complaint police have registered a case on charges of culpable homicide against the accused persons.

Though Rajak’s family members and neighbours reportedly claimed that he was assaulted for protesting against gambling, police

on Thursday claimed that earlier Sukumar was assaulted by Rajak over the distribution of ‘Bhog’ from Kali Puja.

It is suspected that to take revenge, the accused duo assaulted Rajak. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.