3 TMC leaders depose before court, allege conspiracy by BJP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee have accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against them as the trio on Thursday deposed before the Bankshall Court in connection with the Narada bribery case.



Three of the leaders deposed before a CBI court on Thursday in connection with the case which dates back to 2016. In 2021, Subrata Mukherjee, along with the three leaders mentioned, were arrested by the CBI and later released on bail. However, no action was taken against Suvendu Adhkari, who was then in TMC and was also purportedly seen in the footage of the sting operation accepting money. Adhikari is now in the BJP.

The deposition by the three Trinamool leaders in the court also coincided with the CBI raids in the residences of three other TMC leaders in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the state.

Hakim alleged that it was a conspiracy by the BJP and that the Union minister Amit Shah who came to Kolkata on Wednesday may have given some instructions to harass the TMC leaders.

Sovan Chatterjee said that he was made a victim of a political conspiracy for the last six years in connection with the Narada case but no action was taken against other leaders who were also accused in the case.

Hakim had said in the recent past that he was being targeted by the BJP. He had claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to frame him in the case. “No other political leaders in the country went to jail for giving donations to a puja club,” he had remarked. Hakim said that the money (Narada footage) was a donation for the Chetla Agrani Puja club he is associated with.