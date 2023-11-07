3 held with firearms

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Bengal Police acting on a source information on Sunday night held a raid against trading of illegal firearms at Titkumar Battala under Basanti Police Station in South 24-Parganas and arrested three persons in



this connection.

Three single-shotter improvised firearms and one improvised single-barrel firearm were seized from their possessions. The persons arrested are Istahar Gain (72), Hasanur Gain (29), and Md Riyaz Khan (45), all residents of the Titkumar area.

Following the interrogation of the trio and leading to their confession a unit of manufacturing of illegal firearms was detected by STF team along with officials from Baruipur Police District in the house of accused Istahar Gain. Welding machine, drill machine, grinding machine, Iron pipes and other incriminating materials used in manufacturing firearms were recovered.

A case has been started at Basanti Police Station under the Arms Act.

SDPO Canning Dibakar Das said: “ We will take the three persons in our custody and will interrogate them to know the details of the illegal arms trade.”