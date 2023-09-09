3 held for ‘sexual assault’ of minors in shelter home

Kolkata: Three persons, including the founder-cum- secretary and Principal of a shelter home for visually impaired girls were arrested for alleged sexual assault on three minor girls since 2010 inside the home.



Allegedly one of the inmates of the said home got pregnant and was compelled to abort.

The arrested persons were produced at the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Alipore and have been remanded to police custody till September 16.

The investigation of three cases that were lodged by the three minor girls have been taken over by the Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) of the Detective Department, Kolkata Police.

The incident came to light after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) got some information about the said home located in Haridevpur. The visually impaired girls alleged that they had been the victims of sexual torture by the founder and other staff of the home.

The information was immediately passed to the Kolkata Police by the CWC and on Thursday night during a joint raid, cops nabbed the founder of the home identified as Jibesh Dutta and principal, Kaberi Das.

On Friday morning, the cook of the home identified as Bablu Kundu

was also arrested.

After the arrests were made, the rest 74 inmates of the said home were shifted to different homes under the CWC. During the interrogation, the arrested persons are reportedly trying to blame each of them to convince police about their innocence.

Also, Jibesh reportedly used the money donated by people to increase his assets. He reportedly brought most of the visually impaired orphan girls and boys from other states and kept them in his home.

Police are yet to find out whether he is involved in any child and women trafficking racket.

The chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Sudeshna Roy said that it was a joint effort by the district child protection unit, special police force from Lalbazar, Child Welfare Committee, the Commission and a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) to ensure that the children were safe. There were 77 children in the school, out of which 39 were girls and 38 were boys. They have been kept at Child Care Institutions (CCI) while ones below the age of six have been kept at Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA).