3 Congressmen hurt in an attack in Kaliaganj

RAIGANJ: Three Congress members, including a woman, were injured when allegedly a group of anti-socials with lethal weapons attacked them on the road at Mustafanagar under Kaliaganj Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Thursday night.



The injured were identified as Parimal Hansda, Sunti Soren and Sanju Tudu. The injured were brought to Kaliaganj State General Hospital immediately from where Parimal Hansda was shifted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital.

Congress blamed Trinamool for this attack, however, TMC leaders denied the charges. Congress workers lodged a complaint at Kaliaganj Police Station against some TMC activists.

Abil Soren of the Congress, said: “Recently Parimal Hansda and some others from our village joined Congress from TMC. In the evening some TMC leaders were returning after the completion of their political activities while Parimal Hansda, Sunit Soren and Sanju Tudu were sitting on the roadside. The TMC activists attacked them on the road with lethal weapons. The locals immediately brought them to the hospital.”

State secretary of TMC Ashim Ghosh said: “TMC had no connection with this attack. It may be the result of inner conflict among Congress members.” Police sources stated that an investigation is on.