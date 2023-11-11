29th KIFF to pay centenary tribute to Mrinal Sen, Dev Anand

KOLKATA: This year holds special significance for cinelovers as it marks the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen. Throughout the year, several Bengali films have been made to honour the maestro, with recent releases such as Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Palan,’ a homage to Sen’s ‘Kharij.’



Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Padatik’ was also the closing film at the recently-held London Indian Film Festival. The cinematic celebration continues at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), which will pay a centenary tribute to Sen. The festival committee has a curated selection of Sen’s masterpieces, where films like ‘Calcutta 71,’ ‘Akaler Sandhane,’ ‘Khandhar’ and ‘Kharij’ might be screened. An exhibition showcasing the life and work of the iconic filmmaker might also be held. The festival will also pay a centenary tribute to iconic actor Dev Anand. Sources said among the array of films to be screened, ‘Guide’ is on the list.

Meanwhile, Anjan Dutt’s movie ‘Chalchitra Ekhon,’ a personal tribute to his mentor Mrinal Sen, will be shown in the International Competition: Innovation in Moving Images section. It’s the only Bengali film in this category. The winner of the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for Innovation in Moving Images gets a prize of Rs 51 lakh and the best director for the same award receives Rs 21 lakh. Dutt made his debut with Sen’s ‘Chaalchitra’ in 1981 and even won the best newcomer actor award at the Venice Film Festival.

Meanwhile, expectations are high as the inauguration of 29th KIFF might see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together. SRK, the brand ambassador of Bengal, has always graced the inauguration event of the film festival. This time, invites have also been sent to the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actor.

In May 2023, when Salman was in town to attend an event, the superstar went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence. Also, when Banerjee was in Mumbai in August, she met Amitabh Bachchan and family at his residence and invited him for the film fest. “We organise a huge film festival in Kolkata. Without Amitabh Bachchan, our festival is incomplete. I have invited Amitabh Bachchan to our Kolkata International Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan will also be there. Anil Kapoor has also agreed and so has Mahesh Bhatt,” the CM said.

The film festival will be held from December

5–12, 2023.