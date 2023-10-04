‘2500 Bengal job card holders in Delhi protest to get wage dues by Nov 30’

Kolkata: Addressing the gathering during the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday, held against Centre’s fund blockade, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee promised that by November 30 either the Bengal government or his party will ensure all the 2,500 job card holders who came to Delhi will get their due wages while 20 lakh job card holders will get their share by June 30, 2024 with 10 per cent interest.



Addressing the job card holders who were present at the protest, Abhishek said that once he returns to Kolkata, TMC will write to the state government urging to make arrangements to pay off their dues which the Centre has deprived them of.

He said in case the state government is not able to then TMC MPs and MLAs will forfeit their salaries to clear the dues.

Further, he snubbed the Centre for withholding wages for over two years of the 20 lakh job card holders in Bengal who have already worked under the MGNREGA scheme. He instructed his party MLAs, MPs and Panchayat Sabhapatis to prepare a list in next 15 days and he will ensure that they are paid in next six months, by June 30, 2024, with 10 per cent interest. He demanded that the Central government reveal how much funds have been disbursed in the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Bengal’s Panchayat minister Pradip Mazumdar said no funds were sent under the MGNREGA scheme by the Centre after December 2021. “Chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote thrice to the Centre on this matter. She gave the letter to the PM on August 5, 2022. On November 24 we got an allocation of 11.36 lakh under Awas Yojana. They have not released the rightful funds even after our repeated attempts,” he alleged.

TMC leader Snehashish Chakraborty said: “Bengal has topped the list in 100 days of work by producing 38, 39, and 40 crore man-days for three consecutive years respectively. We have spent around Rs 8,000-12,000 from our end.”

He added: “There were 56 lakh applications for the houses under the Awas Yojana. But our state government, along with the Asha and the ICDS workers, conducted a thorough survey and removed 17 lakh names. We gave the fresh list with 49 lakh eligible beneficiaries to the Centre. Out of these 49 lakh applications, Centre had only sanctioned funds for 11.36 lakh beneficiaries. But even after sanctioning, we did not get anything from the Centre. This is why we are here.”

Snehashish questioned: “We have submitted the action taken reports as well. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee has categorically said that if there is any discrepancy, conduct a probe but don’t withhold our funds. How can all 92 lakh job-card holders be thieves?” Other TMC leaders echoed the same concerns.