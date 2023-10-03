20-year-old girl dies of dengue

Kolkata: A 20-year-old girl identified as Samapti Mallick, a resident of Motijheel under South Dum Dum Municipality, reportedly died of dengue. She was a third year student at Gurudas College.



She was infected with fever three days ago and initially admitted to a nursing home in Nagerbazar where tests confirmed that she was infected with dengue. Later, Mallick was shifted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she died in the hospital on Sunday.

Incidentally, a 52-year-old woman identified as Pratima Mondal, a resident of Duttabad under Ward 39 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, reportedly died of dengue last Thursday.

A 68-year-old man Gouri Halder and a resident of Panditiya Road under Ward 85 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation reportedly died of malaria in the city last week. A 28-year-old woman, a resident of Tollygunge reportedly died of dengue in a state-run hospital in the city last week as well. According to unconfirmed sources, over 36,000 dengue cases were reported this season in Bengal with Kolkata and North 24-Parganas in the southern part of the state being the worst hit.

Sources said that North 24-Parganas was the worst affected district with more than 8000 cases being reported followed by Kolkata with over 4400 cases, Murshidabad over 4200 and Nadia 4230.

The state government has already given necessary instructions to conduct intensive cleaning at all the hotspots and all the state and

Central government institutions have been asked to conduct proper cleaning.