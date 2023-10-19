2 panels formed to look into implementation framework of SSAA

Taking steps to develop an implementation framework for some of the recommendations made in the State Education Policy (SEP) 2023, the state School Education department has constituted two separate committees to look into State Level School Accreditation Authority (SSAA) and introduction of semester system in a phased manner.

The SEP 2023 had recommended setting up a SSAA to conduct a qualitative and quantitative assessment of schools as well as rank them using an objective matrix of performance indicators. The initiation process was recommended to take place in a phased manner wherein in the first phase it is initiated at Higher Secondary level schools.

Acting on the same, the department has constituted a five-member committee, including Commissioner of School Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) chairperson, amongst others. The committee will have to develop an implementation framework and submit a report within four weeks.

In State Education Policy 2023, emphasis was given on the introduction of the semester system in a

phased manner.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee has submitted a proposal for the introduction of semester in class XI from academic year 2024-25 onwards first semester in November

2024 and second semester in March 2025 and in class XII from 2025-26 academic year, wherein the first semester would be held in November 2025 and second semester in March 2026.

The state Education department stated that the proposal needs to be examined and formed a four-member committee to develop an implementation framework for

the same.