2 hosps get Centre’s acclaim

District Hospital in Basirhat and Sub-divisional Hospital in Baruipur have been able to meet all quality assurance criteria with high scores ranging from 87 per cent to 95 per cent and achieved certification under national-level quality assurance standards from the Central government.

Both these hospitals have gone through National Level Assessment by a team of NQAS external assessors for Quality Assurance for Labour Room and Maternity Operation Theatre under LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative).

Under LaQshya, the infrastructure of the labour room and maternity operation theatre in various hospitals are checked. The officials examine the cleanliness of the labour rooms and also take note of how many normal deliveries or C-section deliveries are performed in each hospital.

Meanwhile, in another development, the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday issued a fresh advisory to the private hospitals saying that they will not be able to take consultation fees of the doctors from a patient if he/she submits investigation reports within 15 days from the day of consulting doctors.

Earlier, a patient had to pay the full charge of consulting a doctor in the OPD if he/she reports to the hospital with investigation reports seven days after he/she had first consulted the doctor in the OPD.

The matter has been communicated to all private clinical establishments. A few days ago during hearing a case, the WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee told a private hospital in Mullick Bazar that if a patient consults a doctor for reporting within 15 days from the first day of consulting doctor, the patient should no longer be required to pay doctor’s consultation fees.