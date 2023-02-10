2 held with unaccounted cash worth Rs 1 cr

Millennium Post
BY MPost9 Feb 2023 7:12 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested two persons from Gariahat area and seized Rs 1 crore cash from them.

Police informed that the duo identified as Dulal Mondal of Belgachia and Murah Saradwat of Jamunalal Bajaj Street were intercepted near a shopping mall at Gariahat Road on the basis of a tip-off. During the search of their bag, a huge amount of money was found. They were detained and taken to Gariahat police station. After counting, it was found that they were carrying Rs 1 crore. During interrogation they failed to provide any satisfactory answer or any documents regarding the money. Later they were arrested.

