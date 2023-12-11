2 animal ambulances, 10 battery-operated carts launched at Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: Two animal ambulances and ten 14-seater battery operated carts were provided by Member of Parliament (MP) Mala Roy from her MPLAD Scheme to the Alipore Zoo.

Roy along with Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated eight new animal enclosures at the zoo, including a white tiger enclosure which was built under the SBI CSR scheme. Five new enclosures have been built for the birds in Alipore Zoo, which was opened for public viewing. During winter, people in large numbers visit the zoo. They range from all age groups, children to elderly.

According to Roy, many of them find it difficult to walk from one part of the zoo to another considering the length. She hopes that the elderly and children will be relieved with the introduction of ten such carts. “I was thinking of introducing such carts in the zoo. It has been opened with ten carts, let’s see how people react to such a facility,” she said.