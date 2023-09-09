17th edition of ‘Banglar Tanter Haat’ inaugurated in Salt Lake

Kolkata: State MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha on Friday said that due to the designs made by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the sales of Tantuja products have increased a lot.



During the inauguration of the 17th edition ‘Banglar Tanter Haat’ that was inaugurated on Friday at the Boimela Prangan (Central Park Mela Ground) in Salt Lake, he also mentioned that his department has taken several initiatives to create a market for the weavers where they can sell their products.

The fair on Friday was inaugurated by the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja along with Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty and few other ministers.

This year 290 stalls have been set up where weavers will showcase their works and sell them. Last year the number of stalls set up was 274.

According to the officials of the Textile department, this year 88 primary Weavers Cooperative Society, 20 Khadi affiliated societies, 24 handloom clusters, 30 rural industry clusters, 25 SHGs, 100 weavers of the MSME Directorate, 120 individual weavers along with Tantuja, Bangashree, etc are participating.

Panja said: “About 35 per cent of production from the MSME sector is from Bengal. Over five lakh households in Bengal are connected with the handloom sector.”