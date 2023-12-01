12 BJP MLAs booked for disrespecting national anthem

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Thursday registered an FIR against 12 BJP legislators at Hare Street Police Station for allegedly “disrespecting” the national anthem on the state Assembly premises.



The legislators include BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and the chief whip of the party in the house Manoj Tigga. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when TMC legislators clad in black dresses led by CM and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, were protesting in front of the Ambedkar statue within the Assembly premises against the non-payment of Centre’s dues to the state.

When TMC’s protest session was about to end, a group of BJP legislators led by Adhikari arrived at the Assembly premises. BJP MLAs, including Adhikari were seen shouting “thieves, thieves” slogans pointing at the protesting demonstrations of the Trinamool. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complained to Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay saying that the BJP legislators were raising those slogans when the ruling party MLAs were singing the national anthem and hence it was an insult for it.

She also requested the Speaker to adopt the necessary legal steps in the matter. The Speaker immediately summoned the deputy commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police, under whose jurisdiction the state Assembly comes, and three TMC legislators handed over a complaint letter on this count to him. Based on this complaint, an FIR on this count was registered against the 12 BJP MLAs.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said: “Our party had written to the Speaker seeking permission to conduct a demonstration outside the Assembly on November 28, 29, and 30 to protest against the Centre’s deprivation.”

Roy added: “When the CM appealed to all MLAs to stand for the national anthem, we saw how the BJP leaders behaved and disrespected the anthem yesterday. Under the Prevention of Insults to National Anthem Act, 1971, individuals who dishonour the national anthem may face either a three-year jail term, a fine, or both.”State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that some six-odd BJP legislators’ name figures in the complaint. “It is the duty of all to give proper respect to the national anthem. But the behavior of the Opposition in disrespecting the national anthem for the second day in a row tantamount to crime and it should be investigated,” he added.