11 routes among 150 tea gardens identified for school bus services

Alipurduar: The state government has identified 11 routes among the 150 tea gardens in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts, with plans to initiate bus services for school students soon.



Initially announced by the Labour department, the bus service is a result of completed surveys in the two districts, with potential expansion into Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts following their surveys.

The exact number of buses to be deployed is yet to be finalised, but the administration anticipates buses serving students from three to four gardens in remote areas. Additional buses may be considered for routes with higher student numbers. Decisions on bus regulations are expected in the near future.

Ritabrata Banerjee, the state president of INTTUC, commented: “Tea garden owners are obligated to arrange buses for tea garden students under the Plantation Labour Act. However, due to the Central government’s inaction, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now organising buses.” Prakash Chik Baraik, Rajya Sabha MP, stated: “The Chief Minister has significantly improved conditions in the tea gardens of North Bengal over the past 10 years. This initiative to provide buses for tea plantation students in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts is historic and will directly benefit thousands of students.”

While plantation owners are responsible for arranging buses for tea plantation students, many estates have lacked a school bus service for an extended period. The issue was brought to the attention of Abhishek Banerjee by leaders of Trinamool’s tea workers’ organisation in Malbazar, and later, INTTUC state president Ritabrata Banerjee highlighted the bus problem during a visit to Karbala tea garden in Jalpaiguri district.

Subsequently, a special committee of the Group of Ministers, chaired by Labour minister Moloy Ghatak, was formed to address the development of tea plantations, leading to the decision to implement the school bus service.

The two districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri collectively house approximately 150 tea gardens, with around 50 located in remote areas surrounded by dense forests. The introduction of a bus service is expected to ensure the safe transportation of students to nearby high schools in

these regions.