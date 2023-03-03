1 held for making fake call to Min

MALDA: Within 24 hours of receiving a complaint, the Malda police succeeded in arresting a man for making a fake call to Tajmul Hossain, minister of state for MSME and Textile, Government of West Bengal and asking about his personal details impersonating an official of Nabanna. Further, a call of same kind was also made on that day to Sabitri Mitra, MLA Manikchak. A separate complaint was also filed with the police in English Bazar police station. Police suspect the arrested person is involved in Mitra’s case also.



The accused, identified as Azim Mandal (25), was arrested from North 24-Parganas district on Thursday. He was then brought to Harischandrapur and presented at the Chanchal Sub-Divisional Court on Friday with a request for ten-day police custody. Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “The accused got bail. Probe is underway.”