Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of engaging in "energy terrorism" after Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy network left millions of residents without power.

About 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Thursday. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have on Friday.

"I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible, because the situation remains difficult!" the mayor wrote on Telegram. State-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday that emergency blackouts would be taking place across Kyiv.

Russia has carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks. In his address, Zelenskyy described the targeting of energy infrastructure as a sign of weakness.

"The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy," he said. "They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way."