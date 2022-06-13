'Worrying trend': Post-Cold War drop in nukes could be over
Stockholm: A Swedish arms watchdog says the world's stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years, reversing a decline seen since the end of the Cold War.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said Monday that all nine nuclear-armed countries are increasing or upgrading their arsenals.
There are clear indications that the reductions that have characterised global nuclear arsenals since the end of the Cold War have ended, said Hans M. Kristensen, a researcher with SIPRI's Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme and director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.
The US and Russia, which hold 90% of the world's atomic weapons, saw their inventories decline in 2021 due to the dismantling of warheads retired from military service
years ago.
Their useable military stockpiles remained relatively stable and within the limits set by a nuclear arms reduction treaty, SIPRI said.
The research institute said that the other nuclear states Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea are either developing or deploying new weapon systems, or have announced their intention to do so.
Israel has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons.
