Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is "worried about the power of social media companies and called for creating a global mechanism to regulate them.

Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal briefing to the UN member states on Priorities for 2021', said he does not think we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies"

Well, I think that the question is not the right question, if I may. The right question should be a company, the entity, that has the power decision on these issues, or should we create a mechanism in which there is a regulatory framework with rules that allow for that to be done in line with law? And my clear answer is the second, Guterres said.

He was responding to a question on whether Twitter made the right move in closing down the account of former US President Donald Trump.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said that banning Trump from posting messages after the violence at the US Capitol on January 6 was the right decision".

Facebook also banned Trump.

"I must say that I'm particularly worried about the power that they already have," Guterres said. I mean, the volume of information that is being gathered about each one of us, the lack of control we have about our own"... the data related to ourselves, the fact that that data can be used not only for commercial purposes to sell to advertising companies but also to change our behaviour, and the risks of that to be used also from a political point of view for the control of citizens in countries, he said.