US Secy of State Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability

Washington/Islamabad: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has spoken over phone with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the accountability of convicted terrorists responsible for the brutal murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, according to the State Department.

Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday that Blinken reinforced America's concern over Pakistan Supreme Court's ruling acquitting Pearl's killers.

"Blinken and Qureshi discussed how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Price said in a readout of the call.

In addition, Blinken and Qureshi discussed the importance of continued US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process, support for regional stability, and the potential to expand our trade and commercial ties, Price said.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the two leaders discussed recent developments in the Daniel Pearl case and Qureshi underscored that it was important and in the mutual interest that justice is served through legal means.

Qureshi congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on the convergence of interests on a whole range of issues, it said.

Qureshi told Blinken that peace in Afghanistan through a negotiated political settlement was one of the fundamental convergences between the two countries. He said it was essential to have a reduction in violence leading to the ceasefire and to work towards securing an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Qureshi said Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process and remained committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace, the Foreign Office said.

Qureshi and Blinken also agreed to remain engaged and work together on advancing the two countries' bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond, it said.

A day earlier, Blinken expressed concern over the Pakistan Supreme Court's decision of acquitting those involved in the sensational kidnapping and murder of Pearl and said that the judgement is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere.

In a strongly-worded statement, Blinken urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.

The United States is deeply concerned by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to acquit those involved in Daniel Pearl's kidnapping and murder and any proposed action to release them, he said.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the kidnapping and murder case of Pearl and ordered his release, a judgement denounced by the American journalist's family as 'a complete travesty of justice.'

Sheikh and his three aides - Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib - were convicted and sentenced in the abduction and murder case of Pearl in Karachi in 2002.