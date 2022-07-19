US disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals
New York: The FBI and Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted US hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday.
Monaco revealed new details of the attacks during a speech in which she encouraged organisations hit by ransomware to report the crime to law enforcement, both so that officials can investigate and so that they can help victim companies try to get ransom payments back.
In this case, Monaco said, a Kansas hospital that paid a ransom last year after being attacked by ransomware also contacted the FBI, which traced the payment and identified China-based money launderers who assisted the North Korean hackers in cashing out the illicit proceeds. The FBI ultimately recovered half a million dollars, including the entire ransom payment from the hospital.
US officials in 2021 scrambled to confront a wave of high-profile ransomware attacks in which hackers encrypt or lock up a victim's data and demand exorbitant sums to return it including against a crucial fuel pipeline on the East Coast. Though the pace of such large-scale, front-page attacks seems to have slowed, smaller targets such as hospitals continue to be affected. This particular variant of ransomware, known as Maui , specifically targeted hospitals and public health organisations around the country. Companies, she said, invariably ask why they should cooperate with law enforcement and what is in it for them.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Army making 'earnest' efforts to recruit female candidates'19 July 2022 8:53 PM GMT
No Bill on population control in the offing: Union Minister19 July 2022 8:48 PM GMT
Postponed Asian Games from Sept 23 to Oct 8 next year: OCA19 July 2022 8:45 PM GMT
'If I had about 20 minutes with him, it might help'19 July 2022 8:43 PM GMT
CSA appoints Graeme Smith as commissioner of new T20 League19 July 2022 8:42 PM GMT