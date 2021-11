UN says more than 3 million in Myanmar need 'life-saving' aid

United Nations: The UN humanitarian chief has urged Myanmar's military leaders to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on February 1 "because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy."

Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar's crisis, "this number will only rise."

He also urged donors to respond to the UN appeal, saying less than half of the USD 385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Monday was the first anniversary of the 2020 elections in Myanmar, which "were deemed free and fair by domestic and international observers," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. They were won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party with approximately 80 per cent of the elected seats in the upper and lower houses of Parliament. The military rejects the results, claiming the vote was fraudulent.

"The United Nations reiterates its call on the military to respect the will of the people and put the country back on track to democratic transition," Dujarric said, stressing that the UN remains "gravely concerned about the intensifying violence in Myanmar" and again urges unimpeded humanitarian access.