Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city

Izium (Ukraine): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recently retaken city of Izium on Wednesday, greeting soldiers and thanking them for their efforts in retaking the area, as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building.

Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country's northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.

Much of Izium has been devastated. Apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. The entire centre of one residential building had collapsed, a gaping hole and piles of rubble where homes used to be.

The view is very shocking but it is not shocking for me," Zelenskyy said in brief comments to the press, "because we began to see the same pictures from Bucha, from the first de-occupied territories so the same destroyed buildings, killed people.

Bucha is a neighbourhood near Kyiv where the bodies of civilians, many of them bearing signs of torture, were found dumped in the streets, in mass graves and in yards after Russian forces withdrew hastily in March.

On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lie shattered along the road.

Our soldiers are here. That's a very important thing. It supports people, Zelenskyy said. I see how people meet them, in what a sensitive moment. It means that with our army, the life comes back.

Ukrainian troops have recently carried out a dramatic counteroffensive that has allowed them to recapture large swaths of territory around Kharkiv and inflict a stunning blow on Moscow's military prestige.

Following those gains, a new front line has started to emerge in the war, a Washington-based think tank said on Wednesday.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Oskil River appeared to be becoming the new front line in the area after Kyiv's significant gains in recent days.

The Oskil River flows south and largely represents the eastern edge of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian forces are continuing localised ground assaults to threaten Russian positions behind the Oskil River, the institute said.

Russian troops are unlikely to be strong enough to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River because they do not appear to be receiving reinforcements, and Ukrainian troops will likely be able to exploit this weakness to resume the counter-offensive across the Oskil if they choose, it added.

The counter-offensive has also left more weapons in Ukrainian hands.