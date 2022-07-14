Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 south of Kyiv
Kyiv: Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine's president called an open act of terrorism on the country's civilian population in areas with no military value.
Ukraine's national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a child was among the dead. He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorizing civilians.
Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism? Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine's presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.
