Ukraine, Russia sign UN deal to export grain via Black Sea
Istanbul: Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements on Friday with Turkey and the United Nations clearing the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain as well as Russian grain and fertilizer ending a wartime standoff that had threatened food security around the globe. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov signed separate deals with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea, Guterres said.
A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.
You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences to pave the way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all, he said, addressing the Russian and Ukrainian representatives. Ukrainian and Russian military delegations reached a tentative agreement last week on a UN plan that would also allow Russia to export its grain and fertilizers.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT