Ukraine recovers bodies from Mariupol steel-plant siege

KYIV: Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

Dozens of fighters' bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill's now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains, said Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment.

The Azov Regiment was among the Ukrainian units that defended the factory for nearly three months before surrendering.

It isn't clear how many bodies might still remain at the plant, which was relentlessly pounded by surrounding Russian forces from the air and sea.

The fighters' dogged defense of the steel mill frustrated the Kremlin's objective of quickly capturing Mariupol and tied down Russian forces in the strategic port city. The defenders were hailed as heroes by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The last Azovstal holdouts, more than 2,400 fighters in all, finally relinquished the plant in May, marching out without weapons and carrying their wounded. The survivors' fate in Russian hands is shrouded in uncertainty.

The recovery of the fighters' remains from the Azovstal ruins has not been announced by the Ukrainian government. But relatives of soldiers killed at the plant discussed the process with The Associated Press.

The Ukrainian government's Ministry for Reintegration of Occupied Territories on Saturday announced the first officially confirmed swap of troops' bodies since the war began. It said the two sides exchanged 320 bodies in total, each getting back 160 sets of remains.

The exchange took place Thursday on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine. Parts of that region are under Russian control, as is Mariupol, farther to the east on the Sea of Azov.

But ministry's the three-paragraph statement gave no details about where the bodies were recovered from and didn't mention Azovstal. Contacted Monday for further comment, the Ukrainian ministry provided no other immediate details. Russian officials haven't commented on the swap. The Avoz Regiment is a National Guard unit that grew out of a group called the Azov Battalion, formed in 2014 as one of many volunteer brigades that arose to fight Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The Azov Battalion drew initial fighters from far-right circles.