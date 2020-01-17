Ukraine PM offers resignation after leaked recording
Kiev: Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticising President Volodomyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy.
"To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president," Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.
He said the audio "artificially created an impression that my team and I do not respect the president".
"This is not true," he said. "I came to this post to carry out the president's programme." Zelensky's office said it had received the letter of resignation and would consider it.
The alleged recording, which emerged this week, came from an informal December meeting between ministers and senior officials from the National Bank.
According to local media reports, the participants discussed how to explain recent economic developments to Zelensky, a comedian and political neophyte who won a surprise election victory last year.
Goncharuk, 35, is reportedly heard saying that explanations need to be simple because "Zelensky has a very primitive understanding of the economy".
(Image from newstatemans.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
What happened in Hitler's Germany happening in India now:...17 Jan 2020 3:09 PM GMT
RIL consolidated profit rises 13.5pc to record Rs 11,640cr...17 Jan 2020 1:35 PM GMT
Japan n-reactor's suspension ordered over safety17 Jan 2020 12:49 PM GMT
Ameesha Patel learning Ghaziabadi dialect for new role17 Jan 2020 12:47 PM GMT
Hafeez to retire from international cricket after T20 WC17 Jan 2020 12:46 PM GMT