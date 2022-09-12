UK to observe a minute's silence the night before Queen's State Funeral

London: The UK will observe a minute's silence at 8pm local time on Sunday, the night before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Downing Street announced on Monday.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss' official spokesperson said the one-minute silence will be a chance for the nation to come together to mourn and reflect on the life of the late monarch, who died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Local community groups and organisations are being encouraged to organise sombre events to mark the minute's silence.

At 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the State Funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, the Downing Street spokesperson said.

The silence can be marked privately at home on your own or with friends and neighbours, out on your doorstep or street with neighbours, or at any locally arranged community events and vigils. We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection, the spokesperson said.

Britons based overseas are being asked to mark a minute's silence at their local time on Sunday. "The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time," the

spokesperson added.