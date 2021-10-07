UAE prince declares life returning to normal

Dubai: Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince has declared that life is returning to normal in the United Arab Emirates, as virus cases decline and the oil-rich sheikhdom emerges from the pandemic.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed made the remarks Wednesday as his regular Abu Dhabi majlis, the royal gathering space, resumed in-person. The majority of the officials at the traditional meeting were seen without masks, even as a strict, long-standing mask mandate still prevails in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed says: I bring you good news. The health situation in the United Arab Emirates is good.

Coronavirus infections in the Emirates have plunged to under 200 a day, their lowest level since the start of August 2020. Inoculations have accelerated, with over 84% of people fully vaccinated.

Dubai is now hosting the delayed 2020 World Expo, a massive in-person extravaganza with concerts, events and showcases that aims to draw millions of visitors from around the world over six months.

We thank God that we have emerged from this crisis, well, with goodness, honour, safety, health and experiences that we have paid for but that have brought us a lot of knowledge, Sheikh Mohammed said.