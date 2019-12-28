Two new polio cases reported in northwest Pakistan
Islamabad: Two new cases of polio have surfaced in northwest Pakistan, taking the number of those affected by the disease in the region this year to 115.
The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province in a statement confirmed the presence of polio in stool samples of the two children.
With the addition of these two cases, the total number of polio cases in the province have risen to 115 this year, the EOC said in a statement.
It was said that the children were not administered anti-polio drops due to opposition by parents to the medicine.
Khyber-Pakhtukhwa topped the list of maximum polio cases in 2019, followed by Sindh with 19 cases, Balochistan with 9 and Punjab with 6 cases.
Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.
However, attempts to eradicate the crippling disease in Pakistan have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.
Attacks on immunisation teams have claimed 68 lives since December 2012.
Two policemen escorting a team of polio workers were killed by unidentified gunmen on December 18 in Dir district of the province.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan...28 Dec 2019 9:58 AM GMT
Fear Assam might return to path of violence due to BJP's...28 Dec 2019 9:52 AM GMT
Panel to assess property damage during anti-CAA protests in...28 Dec 2019 9:07 AM GMT
BJP communalised police,Priyanka Gandhi on Meerut cop's 'go...28 Dec 2019 9:02 AM GMT
Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day28 Dec 2019 8:59 AM GMT