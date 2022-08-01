Two killed, 17 injured after religious groups clash in Gilgit Baltistan: report

Islamabad: At least two people were killed and 17 others were injured when two religious groups that gathered on the occasion of the start of the Islamic month of Muharram clashed in Gilgit Baltistan region, a Pakistani media report said on Monday.



The incident happened on Sunday at Yadgar Chowk, near Gilgit deputy commissioner's office, when a top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan was hoisting the flag of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The clash between the two groups began when the top Shia leader of Gilgit-Baltistan, Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini, was hoisting the Alam (flag) of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Khomar Chowk at the start of Muharram, the report said quoting a police official.

According to the police, the clash left two people belonging to the Shia community dead.

There was firing too which injured 17 other people and they have been taken to a nearby hospital, the report said.

Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain Khan said 44 suspects allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested and the arrest of more elements would be carried out on intelligence-based information.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said a handful of miscreants were trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and warned that strict action would be taken against them.

He appealed to the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the government.



