Turkey, Russia reaffirm commitment to agreements on Syria
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their countries' commitment to previous agreements on Syria during a phone call, the Turkish presidency said.
During their discussion of the recent developments in Syria's Idlib Province, Erdogan said the Syrian government should restrain its actions in the rebel stronghold to end the humanitarian crises, according to a presidency statement.
The Sochi deal must be fully implemented for a solution in Idlib, he noted.
The recent developments in Libya were also discussed in the phone conversation, Xinhua news agency reported.
The phone call comes just after Erdogan said earlier in the day that the outcome of his discussion with Putin would "determine" Turkey's attitude toward the Idlib issue.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convict's injury self-inflicted, superficial:22 Feb 2020 9:08 AM GMT
Bharti Infratel board to meet on Feb 24 post DoT's nod for...22 Feb 2020 8:57 AM GMT
India needs pro-business, not pro-crony policies, says CEA22 Feb 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Woman who ''accidentally caught fire'' dies in Mumbai...22 Feb 2020 8:31 AM GMT