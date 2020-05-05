Trump nominates Indian-American woman attorney as federal court judge in NY
Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American woman attorney Saritha Komatireddy as a judge to a federal court in New York.
Komatireddy, a prosecutor who also teaches law at the prestigious Columbia Law School, has been nominated to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Trump sent her nomination to the US Senate on Monday, the White House said.
Earlier, she clerked under former judge of the same district Brett Kavanaugh.
Komatireddy is currently Deputy Chief of General Crimes in the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Previously she was Acting Deputy Chief, International Narcotics and Money Laundering (June, 2018 - January, 2019) and Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator (2016-2019).
Upon graduating from the prestigious Harvard Law School, Komatireddy served as a law clerk to then-Judge Kavanaugh of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
She also served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling.
On February 12, Trump announced his intent to nominate Komatireddy to serve as a United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JEE Main, NEET 2020 delayed till July, HRD Minister...5 May 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Four naval ships set sail to bring back stranded Indians,...5 May 2020 8:30 AM GMT
Tom Cruise to shoot his next film in space: report5 May 2020 6:49 AM GMT
Tata Motors gets nod from board constituted committee to...5 May 2020 6:46 AM GMT
IIT-KGP students come forward to help poor during lockdown5 May 2020 6:44 AM GMT