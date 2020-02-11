Trump, Melania to visit India late Feb
New Delhi/Washington: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India from February 24-25, during which they will also travel to Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state.
This will be Donald Trump's first visit to India as the US President.
The announcement of his two-day visit came just a week after he was acquitted by the US Senate in his impeachment trial. He was accused of illegally seeking help from Ukraine to influence the forthcoming presidential elections in November.
In an official statement, the US Press Secretary said the President and the First Lady "will visit Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi's home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi's life and leadership of the Indian independence movement".
During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Modi agreed "the trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".
