Trump criticises Supreme Court decision rejecting election lawsuit

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday strongly criticised the Supreme Court's dismissal of a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election in several key battleground states won by Joe Biden and declared that the fight has just begun.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid from Texas' attorney general and backed by President Trump to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that went in favour of President-elect Biden.

Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said they believed the court was required to hear the case but expressed no position on Texas' claim. As many as 126 Republican Congressmen had also backed the lawsuit.

This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated and our country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court!, Trump tweeted.

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! Trump said in an all-caps tweet.

Trump, a Republican, lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden, who is now the president-elect.

Trump also slammed his Attorney General William Barr for not revealing before the elections that Hunter, Biden's son, was under investigation.

Hunter recently said his tax affairs are under investigation.

The US media said the probe relates to business dealings with foreign countries including China.

If Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but Justice took too long. Will be DOA!, he said in another tweet.

Trump and his allies had high hopes for the investigation led by Connecticut US Attorney John Durham, betting it would expose what they see as wrongdoing when the FBI opened a case into whether the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia to sway the 2016 election.

Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls! he said.



