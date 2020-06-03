Trump administration moves to block Chinese airlines from US
Washington: The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the US in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.
The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.
The decision was a response to China's failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights this week to China, which were suspended earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China's Wuhan province.
The Transportation Department said that China was violating an agreement between the two countries covering flights by each other's airlines.
"The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both US and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights," the agency said in a statement.
"In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours."
The department said President Donald Trump could put the order into effect before June 16.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
COVID-19: RT-PCR test crosses 40 lakh-mark3 Jun 2020 8:10 PM GMT
Grant one-time financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each migrant...3 Jun 2020 8:09 PM GMT
Calcutta Medical College to have dedicated ward for Covid...3 Jun 2020 7:57 PM GMT
Hoax caller threatens to blow up Teesta Bridge3 Jun 2020 7:56 PM GMT
Jute industry returns to normalcy, 53 mills open so far3 Jun 2020 7:55 PM GMT