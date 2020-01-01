Millennium Post
Train derails in Canada, 13 people on board

Ottawa: A passenger train with 13 people on board derailed near Portage la Prairie of Canada's Manitoba province on Tuesday, local media reported.

Those on board included eight passengers and five crew members, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The train derailed around 6:45 a.m. local time Tuesday due to an "unexpected incident".

Canada's Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigatory team to the scene of the derailment.

IANS

