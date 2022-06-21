Terrorists planning to assassinate Imran: Pak's counter-terrorism dept
Peshawar: Terrorists are planning to assassinate Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan to target him, the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing has warned, according to a media report on Tuesday.
The CTD has directed all concerned agencies to take all possible measures for the security of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman in the wake of the threat alert, Urdu language newspaper 'Jang' reported.
It said that the threat alert issued by CTD's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing stated that "terrorists are planning to assassinate Imran Khan, for which they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan".
The paper said that the text of the threat alert has been shared with various forums, according to which an Afghan assassin has been given the responsibility to target Khan.
Citing a senior police official, the paper said that the CTD issued the alert on June 18. However, there were orders to keep the threat a secret and prevent it from being leaked on social media, he said.
PTI leaders have recently expressed concerns about the threat to Khan's life and have claimed that a target killer has been hired to assassinate him.
On Saturday, PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan said that some people have tasked a terrorist with assassinating
Imran Khan.
