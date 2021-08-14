Taliban launch multi-pronged assault on northern Afghan city

Kabul: An Afghan official says the Taliban have launched a multi-pronged assault on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in northern Afghanistan defended by powerful former warlords.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor in northern Balkh province, says the Taliban attacked the city from several directions early Saturday. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had flown to Mazar-e-Sharif on Wednesday to rally the city's defences, meeting with several militia commanders allied with the government.