Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions

Damascus:The Syrian government and a visiting Libyan diplomatic delegation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the reactivation of the diplomatic missions between both countries.

The MoU was signed on Sunday following a meeting between Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem and a the Libyan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul-Rahman al-Ahiresh and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Abdul-Hadi al-Hawaij, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both sides discussed the challenges facing the two countries, mainly the Turkish involvement in the Syrian and Libyan issues and the threat it poses against their sovereignty and against the Pan-Arab security.

Members of the Libyan delegation also stressed the determination of the Libyans to face the foreign interferences.

In a statement to the media following the meeting, al-Moallem said diplomatic relations will be resumed temporarily in Damascus and Benghazi until the opening of the Syrian Embassy in Tripoli soon.

Al-Hawaij affirmed the importance of resuming the diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

He indicated that the MoU includes 46 joint cooperation agreements between the two countries and it will be applied directly.