Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

Washington DC: After former President Donald Trump's acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission into the deadly insurrection that took place at the US Capitol.

Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honor to lead an immediate review of the Capitol's security process.

Lawmakers from both parties, speaking on Sunday's news shows, signaled that even more inquiries were likely. The Senate verdict Saturday, with its 57-43 majority falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds needed to convict Trump, hardly put to rest the debate about the Republican former president's culpability for the Jan. 6 assault.

There should be a complete investigation about what happened, said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump. What was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again.

Cassidy said he was attempting to hold President Trump accountable, and added that as Americans hear all the facts, more folks will move to where I was. He was censured by his state's party after the vote.

An independent commission along the lines of the one that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks would probably require legislation to create. That would elevate the investigation a step higher, offering a definitive government-backed accounting of events.

Pelosi has expressed support for such a commission while stressing that the members who sit on it would be key. Still, such a panel would pose risks of sharpening partisan divisions or overshadowing President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

There's still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and a 9/11 commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward, said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally. And that we lay bare the record of just how responsible and how abjectly violating of his constitutional oath President Trump really was.

House prosecutors who argued for Trump's conviction of inciting the riot said Sunday they had proved their

case.